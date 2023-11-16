MIAMI-DADE/BROWARD COUNTIES, Fla. (WSVN) — South Florida faced a relentless storm, unleashing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and whipping winds throughout Wednesday. The aftermath reveals a region grappling with the impact of widespread flooding and record-breaking gusts.

The widespread flooding has left many cars stranded across Miami-Dade County and Broward County. The aftermath of Wednesday’s heavy rainfall has resulted in road closures and has led Broward County Public Schools and Broward College to cancel classes on Thursday.

A sinkhole opened at the intersection of Northwest 186th Street and 68th Avenue, leaving two cars submerged. Officials have not yet determined what led to the sinkhole, but the rain could be a factor.

Another disaster occurred for a family in Miami when an abandoned two-story building collapsed due to unfavorable conditions, Wednesday. A family is now displaced as a result of that incident.

Miami Beach experienced gusts reaching 74 miles per hour, indicative of the intensity of the storm. Rainfall totals across South Florida are substantial, with a notable peak of 9.57 inches in Coral Gables from Tuesday morning through Thursday.

Cellphone video and photos from 7News viewers showed several downed trees, damaging property and blocking roads, in numerous parts of Miami-Dade. In Aventura, strong winds left their mark, shaking palm trees and breaking branches, adding to the storm’s impact.

As a result of the weather, several advisories remain in effect.

Street Flood Advisories: In effect for most of metro Miami-Dade and Broward through 6 a.m.

Flood Watch: In effect through 1 p.m.

Wind Advisory: Coastal and metro Miami-Dade and Broward through 7 p.m. for gusts up to 45 mph

Wind Advisory: Rest of Miami-Dade and Broward through 4 p.m. for gusts up to 45 mph

Storm Warning: Coastal Waters of East Coast

In addition to the sinkhole incident, higher-than-usual rainfall, combined with King Tides, is causing high water and ponding on some Broward County roadways. Live footage from Broward Boulevard and US-1 revealed a street light hanging precariously from its post, with police directing traffic due to outages in traffic lights.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until 6:00 a.m., with specific areas like Edgewood, Tarpon, and Galt neighborhoods experiencing 8 to 10 inches of rain over the last 48 hours.

City response crews are actively engaged, with pumps deployed and operational in vulnerable neighborhoods like Edgewood and River Oaks to reduce water levels. Riverland Road has been cleared and is currently passable, but several roads in the Victoria Park area are still experiencing high water.

Residents are urged to report impassable roads to the City’s Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000 or email lauderserv@fortlauderdale.gov.

The recent storm’s impact extends beyond flooded streets and sinkholes, reaching into air travel and power infrastructure. The flooding prompted a record 7.53 inches of rainfall at Miami International Airport on Wednesday.

Current Flight Delays:

Miami International Airport: Nine delays and one cancellation.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport: Ten delays and two cancellations.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines before leaving home as the adverse weather conditions have led to disruptions at major airports in the region.

The combination of strong winds and heavy rain has not only affected air travel but also knocked out power across various neighborhoods, creating a dramatic light show in some areas. A video captured along the 2400 block of Northwest Third Street in Miami showcases the intensity of the storm.

Power Outages:

Miami-Dade County: More than 58,000 customers are without power.

Broward County: Over 21,000 customers are currently without power.

Anyone experiencing a power outage should call FPL directly at 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).

While the worst of the rain has moved offshore, lingering light rain is expected throughout the morning. Cleanup efforts are to come once the rain subsides as debris litters the roads.

As South Florida copes with the aftermath, gradual improvements in weather conditions are anticipated, but the impact of this storm remains significant.

Residents are advised to stay off flooded roads unless necessary, never drive through high water, and turn around to avoid dangerous conditions.

