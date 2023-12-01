MIAMI (WSVN) - Brickell Motors hosted its annual toy giveaway at its Miami location, Friday afternoon.

More than 700 children from the Centro Mater Foundation, who come from low-income families, lined up to receive festive gifts.

“Today’s a special day for us. It’s our 23rd year that we give back to the community where we have children come that are less fortunate to be able to enjoy and have great Christmas presents, and we really work hard, and our people work really hard together as an organization to form this opportunity to go out and get 800 to 1000 gifts,” said Mario Murgado, the owner of Brickell Motors.

Children at the event were able to choose from an array of toys, including cars, dolls, sports balls and Legos.

