FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An FBI report on crime statistics shows a significant drop in violent incidents in recent years. Though that’s a positive trend, local authorities say residents should still be on alert over a different type of crime that can occur over the phone and online.

Though South Florida has long carried a perception of being crime-infested, the FBI has found crime rates have dropped substantially. That’s also been the case nationwide.

Between 2024 and 2025, violent crime across the United States has dropped by around 9%. Homicides have also seen a massive drop, with a more than 18% decline.

Those same figures are far more pronounced in South Florida, which saw a 19% drop in violent crime and a 27% decrease in homicides.

“Some pretty impressive impact that we’re seeing in the fight against violent crime,” said FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles.

Those year-to-year trends are not outliers either.

They follow a 30-year trend of crime rates dropping by around 55% dating back to 1990. The only years that reported notable upticks were 1991 and in 2021 during the height of Covid lockdowns.

Researchers have found several theories to explain why these rates have been consistently trending downward. Chief among those explanations are better investigative tools, improved deterrence programs and an aging population.

FBI officials across Florida say social media has also played a significant role.

“Now in today’s world, we have a lot of social media out there. A lot of people can see a lot more of what is going on,” said FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley.

Another key difference, according to officials, has been closer cooperation amongst police agencies, which, they say, wasn’t always the case.

“In the last 21 months for us, law enforcement as a whole, being in lockstep,” said Carley.

“We made violent crime a priority, we’re basically doing what our state and local partners have been doing all along,” said Skiles.

This approach has allowed law enforcement agencies to prioritize the worst offenders, according to Skiles.

“What I would call trigger-pullers. The more of those prolific, long rap sheet, repeat offenders that we can get off the street, just by the nature of doing, those incidents of violent crime will go down,” said Skiles.

FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge Rodney Crawford echoed Skiles’ comments.

“One or two really violent offenders could be responsible for 20, 30 crimes,” said Crawford.

Operations carried out by agencies over this year, such as Operations Summer Heat and Fall Harvest, have made an emphasis on rooting out those specific offenders, leading to hundreds of arrests and seizures of illicit drugs and weapons, according to officials.

“That means less people are gonna be victimized, even though our number, 138 people were arrested, there’s probably countless victims there that we saved from being a victim,” said Crawford.

Though officials believe they’ve made significant inroads to fighting violent crime, an ever-evolving threat still has them worried.

When it comes to fighting cyber crimes, whether they be scam text messages, phone calls, emails, social media threats, or illegal online websites, officials say these all require a substantially different approach.

“The public awareness is what needs to play role because it’s very important that people are aware, and not just for them — for their families, especially for the most vulnerable of them, you know, being the elderly in a lot of cases,” said Carley. “But that public awareness can stop a potential victimization from ever happening.”

At any given time of the day, scammers are believed to be contacting their targets in constant efforts to trick them into giving away sensitive information.

In some cases, those forms of cyber crimes can be difficult for authorities to pin down the culprit and recoup any damages for the victims. As such, officials say one of the best defenses to guard from these theft attempts is to stay informed of the new ways these crimes try to deceive their victims.

“There are any number of people trying to separate honest people from their money and it is very difficult for law enforcement at all levels to stay ahead of that. That’s why one of the most important things we can do is educate the public on how to protect themselves,” said Skiles.

“Criminals are gonna try to commit crimes. That hasn’t changed. Criminals are gonna try to find a way to defraud you, to get your money, to steal from you and the biggest thing we can do is to remove these criminals from the street and make our impact so we have safer communities out there,” said Carley.

The FBI also has a website where anyone can report cyber-based crimes. If you have fallen victim or been the target of a potential cyber crime, you can report it here.

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