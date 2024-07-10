SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple is sharing their story after they jumped into action to help a delivery driver who had passed out in his truck.

The driver had just finished delivering a package to their home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Nina Curry, the homeowner, implemented her usual delivery driver protocol by asking him if he wanted some water.

“I opened the door originally to see if he wanted to water because that’s what I do,” said Nina.

Ring doorbell video shows Nina asking him the question.

The driver doesn’t answer, prompting Nina to look into the truck. That is when she noticed that the man needed more than a cup of water.

“I noticed his head was down on the steering wheel, so I immediately got worried,” said Nina.

Nina ran inside her home to find her husband, John, who is a 33-year retired fire rescue captain. With him in hand, they bolted to their front yard to help the driver out.

“By the time my husband got to him, he had passed out,” said Nina.

John explained what he saw.

“I pulled him out of the truck. It was blazing hot in there and he was completely out of it,” he said.

Moments later, the driver is woken up and is seen walking with them into their home.

John is heard giving instructions on what to do.

“Heat exhaustion, put him in a chair, lay him down,” he said.

Minutes later, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrives and the doorbell camera captures the driver leaving on a stretcher to get the care he needed.

“That’s a bad condition to be in. The only way he’s going to come back is with proper medical care,” said John.

The couple said the driver was worried about his job and was determined to keep delivering packages, despite the hot temperatures.

“He was really worried about his job,” said John. “No way he was gonna drive out of here, he’s going to the hospital.

“He was determined to keep going,” said Nina.

John said that the FedEx boss confirmed that the driver was not going to lose his job.

Now the couple has a message to the community: look out for your delivery drivers.

“It is extremely hot out there right now, and people need to be aware that these men and women are driving in some really bad conditions and they’re not staying hydrated all the time,” said Nina.

The condition of the driver is unclear but John said that based on his assessment of him, the driver should be OK after he gets some IV fluids in him.

