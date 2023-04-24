HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A string of violence has the South Florida community on edge as another possible shooting occurred in Hallandale Beach, Monday morning.

Several detectives and police officers were at the scene at the Beachwalk Hotel, a luxury hotel and resort located at 2602 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., as they searched the premises.

Over the weekend, various locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were rocked by a series of shootings, leaving at least 5 people dead and several others injured.

The first shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale just after 11 p.m. on Friday, along Las Olas Boulevard and Seabreeze Boulevard. According to the police, one man died in a double shooting.

The incident was followed by another shooting in West Park on Saturday evening. Broward Sheriff’s deputies responding to the area of Southwest 30th Street and 40th Avenue found a man had been shot. The victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Later on Saturday night, another deadly shooting took place in Hollywood, where a victim was shot and killed near the historic Hollywood Beach Resort along North Ocean Drive. On Sunday night, a man was injured by gunfire in Fort Lauderdale along Northwest 19th Street and 29th Avenue.

Miami-Dade’s first string of weekend shootings occurred in Opa-Locka on Saturday night, where one person was injured in a shooting along the 1100 block of Sharazad Boulevard. Police were able to apprehend the gunmen.

On Sunday morning in Miami, a man was shot and killed just after 5:30 a.m. along Northwest 16th Avenue and 60th Street.

In another incident, a man was injured by bullets and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after gunfire erupted just before 4:30 p.m. along the 4500 block of Northwest 13th Avenue.

A deadly shooting also occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade just after noon on Sunday, where a man was gunned down along Southwest 204th Street and 122nd Avenue. Another man was injured by bullets in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday afternoon in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 143rd Street.

The latest shooting occurred in Northeast Miami-Dade around 3 p.m. on Sunday. A man was held at gunpoint along Northeast 167th Street and Second Avenue, and the gunman grabbed the victim’s phone and shot him, grazing him in the leg.

Law enforcement officials are working to investigate the incidents and bring those responsible to justice. 7News has reached out to police for more information about the incident that occurred in Hallandale Beach.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

