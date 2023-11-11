MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community coming together to give a vet a very special salute — just in time for Veterans Day. And they went far and beyond a simple “thank you.”

An Air Force veteran received some appreciated renovations Friday morning at his Miami Gardens home.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together Miami-dade teamed up to provide the resident with some needed home improvements.

“This is totally awesome, I had a team out here from the West Kendall store for a week and then today we brought together over 50 volunteers to go ahead and finish the job but this is an awesome job that this team has done throughout the week.”

With the help of volunteers, Randolph Stokely now has a patio set and a fresh paint job, as a thanks for his service to the country.

“We love to give back to our veterans, we love to give back to those who fought for our country, and the best way to do so is to make sure that they live in a house that is safer, healthier, more accessible, and ultimately more affordable for themselves and for the next generation.”

Stokely joined the Air Force after high school, where he stayed actively in service for four years and earned three service medals. When he returned home, he studied for a master’s degree in theology and raised a family.

Now he’s an associate pastor, inspiring and uplifting those in need.

“Here we are now, having the house being facelifted, the yard being re-done, in the back is being re-done, we got the patio and everything. This is so good, this is so good.”

The foundation also surprised Stokely with brand-new appliances.

It’s all part of the foundation’s annual “Operation Surprise” initiative, which aims to provide life-changing moments of surprise for our nation’s veterans.

Through the first 20 days of November, Home Depot plans to complete hundreds of service projects in honor of Veterans Day.

Stokely and his wife Linda are both thankful for what the foundation is doing for them.

“It’s really a great thing that someone really does something back for the community. You know with our house being done everybody’s gonna try to do something and so it’s just gonna make the whole neighborhood look better. Home Depot is doing a great job. I thank them for all they’re doing. Just thank them.”

Since 2011, the Home Depot Foundation has invested $475 million in veteran causes, helping renovate and enhance more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities.

