DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As an outpouring of support continues throughout South Florida for Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez following the incident in Tampa, officers in Doral gathered in a prayer circle to send well wishes to the Miami-Dade Police Director who remains hospitalized.

“We might not fully stand in their pain, but we’re outside and we wanna help carry that pain by praying for them,” said one woman who led the prayer circle.

The South Florida community rallied around the Miami-Dade Police Department and Director Ramirez.

“We pray, God, that You would touch them to be of solace and comfort to him as he recovers,” said another man in the spiritual gathering.

There have been prayers and an overwhelming show of support for Ramirez, who had plans to lead as he officially launched his campaign in May for the newly-created role of county sheriff.

His colleagues consider Ramirez a dear friend and have shown their support.

“He’s a great man,” said Steadman Stahl with the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. “Has done a lot of great things for the community and we are just absolutely shocked.”

State Attorney Katherine Rundell released a statement, reading in part, “… I am praying and hoping for Chief Freddy Ramirez’ full recovery. We all know that we need many, many more individuals with the strength, courage and commitment he has exemplified throughout his career.”

Many police departments in South Florida also extended their sympathies on social media. The Surfside Police Department tweeted a statement that said, “To the Ramirez family, you have the support of countless officers across the nation.”

“Prayers are — I know that sometimes people don’t think that they matter but they really do,” said Stahl.

Deputy Director Stephanie Daniels has been appointed as MDPD Interim Director by Miami-Dade Mayor Dannielle Levine Cava. JD Patterson was appointed Interim Chief of Public Safety.

Ramirez, 52, has been on the force for nearly three decades. He was named police director in 2020 and has faced challenging times during his tenure, like the Surfside Champlain Towers South collapse and the death of MDPD officer Cesar Echaverry.

If you, or someone you know is struggling, help is available on the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. You can also contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.