MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - On the launch day of the latest iPhone, the community of South Florida lined up outside of the Apple Store to indulge in the new technology the company offered.

Lines outside of the Apple Store in Miami Beach showed the number of people that arrived to receive their brand new iPhone 14, Friday afternoon.

One customer said he waited six hours for his brand-new phone. Another person said they camped out since midnight and paid someone else to wait in line for them.

Many Apple stores are expected to have large lines as the latest Apple products are expected to have state-of-the-art updates and software.

7Skyforce showed a large crowd outside of Aventura Mall waiting for their new iPhones.

Some say that the tradition is to stand outside and wait in long lines whenever a new iPhone is released.

For other people, this gathering outside of the profound store is a first.

“I came here because it’s the first time I buy an iPhone,” said one person.

Another woman traveled to America to purchase her phone.

“We came from Romania every year,” said the woman. “We don’t have an Apple Store [in Romania] so, we came here to buy to trade it.”

Along with the new safety features of the iPhone 14, Apple lovers talked about the new cameras the devices will have.

