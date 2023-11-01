MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida communities have converged at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami for a 48-hour vigil, demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to what they describe as a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Participants in this gathering are also urging the United States to take a stand and call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Over the course of this two-day event, attendees will solemnly recite the names of those who have tragically lost their lives.

The 48-hour sit-in is to commemorate the Nakba, which translates to “catastrophe” in Arabic, and marks the period when 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their land and homes before and during the establishment of Israel.

The legacy of the Nakba continues to affect countless lives to this day.

