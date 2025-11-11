(WSVN) - Several events saluting veterans took place across South Florida as the community showed their appreciation and support for those who fought for the United States.

From marching bands to parades, South Florida showed their patriotism in honor of Veterans Day.

The City of Davie hosted their annual ceremony with guest speakers and an honor guard.

“We’re so honored to be able to support all our veterans in every way that we can,” said one guest speaker.

“We are celebrating veterans in the past, present and future. We are Veterans Day, we’re happy! We’re here! We’re standing here for them. For those who couldn’t do it anymore,” said another guest speaker.

The community later held a moment of silence to honor the sacrifices made by veterans.

Students from 16 different high schools across Coconut Grove took part in the city’s annual parade.

In Miami Beach, 10 streets were shut down for patriotic parades, putting military and veteran groups on display, featuring music and other performances.

Another ceremony took place in North Miami Beach, where community members recognized veterans for their courage, dedication and sacrifice.

“We stand with veterans, not just on today, but 365 for the service they have done for all,” said Daniella Pierre, the president for the NAACP’s Miami-Dade branch.

Pierre also said it’s important to continue honoring those who have served and dedicated their lives to the advancement of the United States.

This year’s celebration also included a special acknowledgement to commemorate the 250th birthday of the army, navy and marine corps.

