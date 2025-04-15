MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several families are looking for closure after a deluge of domestic violence cases broke out across South Florida.

A search is still underway for a man accused of shooting his mother-in-law inside her home in Miami Gardens. The woman was airlifted to the hospital as the latest victim of a string of domestic violence incidents in the last few days.

Neighbors said the man and the victim’s daughter had been separated for months.

“Very nice guy. He’s always with the kids. He comes to see the cats and the dogs,” one resident, Mayra, told 7News. “He was just, like, very down. He goes, ‘I’ve done everything for them, you know? And I love my kids.”

At the same time, grieving loved ones arrived at a Del Toro Insurance office in Miami on Monday after two people were found dead only hours earlier.

“It appears to be a murder-suicide at this moment,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz.

Officials said 61-year-old Reynaldo Sandoval opened fire just before 8:00 a.m., fatally striking 32-year-old Indiana del Socorro Guzman Mendoza, who worked at the agency, just a week after her birthday. He would then turn his gun on himself.

Police said the two had been married in the past.

“She accused him of domestic violence. He told me he never put his hands on her,” the suspected shooter’s wife told 7News in Spanish.

Sandoval was arrested less than two weeks ago on charges of stalking and domestic violence. He was given orders by a judge to stay away from Mendoza.

In North Lauderdale, Maguy Pouye’s loved ones woke up to heartbreak on Saturday.

Surveillance video shows a man police identified as her ex-boyfriend, 56-year-old Vital Joseph, entering her home around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. Moments later, he is seen running away after stabbing her multiple times inside of her house.

Pouye would later be pronounced deceased at Broward Health Medical Center, where she worked as a nurse.

Her daughter, who was also stabbed, survived.

Joseph was later caught and arrested.

In Southwest Miami-Dade, there was another call of domestic violence that ended in a fatal police-involved shooting.

A woman called authorities, saying she was being abused by her husband, who was armed.

Audio of part of the argument was caught on surveillance.

“I don’t give a [expletive] about anything else in this world,” the man can be heard saying.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies arrived, telling the man to leave his car. After he did not comply, they said they were forced to fire.

His ex-wife told 7News she was forced to flee from Georgia to escape him.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

If you, or someone you know is in an abusive home, help is available at the Florida Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline 1-800-500-1119. You can also contact Women in Distress at 954-761-1133 for help or to donate to their cause on their website.

