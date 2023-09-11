(WSVN) - South Florida will solemnly mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks with a series of heartfelt events and tributes. From the unveiling of steel columns from the Twin Towers to poignant ceremonies across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the region will come together to remember the tragic day that reshaped the nation.

Miramar unveils 9/11 & Veterans memorial

The City of Miramar is set to unveil a 9/11 and Veterans Memorial at Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway. This memorial, featuring two steel columns salvaged from the wreckage of the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, 2001, pays tribute to the fallen first responders and veterans who have selflessly served our nation. The solemn ceremony will commence at 8:15 a.m., offering the community an opportunity to remember and reflect.

Miami Beach remembers 9/11

First responders from the City of Miami Beach Fire and Police Departments will come together for a joint observance on Monday to honor the memory of the 2,977 victims who tragically lost their lives during the 9/11 terror attacks 22 years ago. The ceremony will commence at 8:30 a.m. outside Fire Station 2, located at 2300 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach. At 8:46 a.m., a moment of silence will be observed as the American flag is lowered to half-staff, commemorating the exact time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

FLL honors 9/11 heroes

The Broward County Aviation Department will host its annual Patriot Day commemoration at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Terminal 1. The permanent 9/11 memorial in Terminal 1 includes a fragment of the World Trade Center’s South Tower, a New York Fire Department firefighter’s helmet, and an American flag donated by retired Lt. Col. Michael F. Janzen, USAF. Distinguished speakers, including Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, will join the event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Lower Level (Baggage Claim) of Terminal 1, 100 Terminal Dr., Fort Lauderdale.

Western High School remembers 9/11

Students and staff at Western High School will gather to honor the memory of the thousands who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Since 2002, students have constructed a moving memorial symbolizing the Twin Towers, surrounded by the Pentagon, with a flagpole representing the state of Pennsylvania. Local fire departments and law enforcement agencies will join the “We Will Never Forget” ceremony, which includes participation from Western High’s JROTC, choral singers, band, and Student Government Association. The ceremony takes place at 9:30 a.m. at Western High School, 1200 SW 136th Ave., Davie.

Miami Gardens remembers 9/11 with “Stop the Bleed” unveiling

Miami Gardens Councilman Robert Stephens invites the community to a solemn 9/11 memorial service at Dr. Lester B. Brown Park, located at 19405 NW 32nd Ave. This year’s memorial service includes a special moment—the unveiling of “Stop the Bleed” kits to promote safety and preparedness within the community while in city parks. The “Stop the Bleed” initiative aims to educate and empower individuals to be immediate responders, providing crucial assistance in life-threatening bleeding situations until emergency medical services arrive. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

