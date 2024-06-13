SOUTH FLORIDA (WSVN) –– Several South Florida cities are distributing sandbags today to help residents curb the rising floodwaters.

City of Miami: Commissioner Manolo Reyes will distribute sandbags to residents at Douglas Park, located at 2755 Southwest 37th Avenue. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until supplies run out. Each resident can receive up to five sandbags with valid proof of residency.

Opa-locka: The Public Works Department, located at 12950 Northwest 42nd Avenue, will provide free sandbags to residents starting today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can receive up to six sandbags per household with proof of residency in the city.

North Miami: Residents can collect sandbags from the North Miami Motor Pool at 1855 Northeast 142nd Street. Distribution starts at 11 a.m. Each property will receive up to six sandbags while supplies last. Identification is required.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these resources to protect their properties from the ongoing flooding. Stay safe and monitor local updates for further information.

