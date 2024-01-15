Monday marks the observance of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a time to honor the late civil rights leader and activist. Dr. King’s legacy continues to inspire actions for racial justice and harmony.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan declared the third Monday in January a federal holiday, recognizing Dr. King’s profound contributions. Historically, Americans commemorate this day through acts of goodwill.

In Tampa, residents participated in a city-wide day of service, removing approximately 500 pounds of trash from parks and the surrounding bay.

“Martin Luther King’s message about greatness and how anyone can be great because everyone can serve,” a participant noted, reflecting on Dr. King’s message.

Closer to home in Miramar, Guns for Funds, a gun buyback program, aimed to make the streets safer on Saturday.

Organizers emphasized the importance of responsibly disposing of firearms.

“A lot of the times we know folks have no need for guns anymore,” said Vice Mayor Alexandre P. Davis, who sponsors the event. “Maybe the gun was left. Some lady called about being widowed and her husband had a gun — she wants to get rid of that. So we wanna make it easy and accessible for folks who wish to dispose of guns.”

The next Guns for Funds event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Protomartyr Catholic Church, located at 2000 S. State Road 7, Miramar.

South Florida saw a notable initiative promoting peace with the slogan “Wheels up, Guns down.” ATVs and cyclists, a common sight, took to downtown Miami on Saturday. Law enforcement, prepared for any situation, made 35 arrests, impounded 11 firearms, and issued over 100 citations during the weekend.

On Friday night, Miami-Dade Police officers arrested 61 suspects and issued more than 300 citations in what, authorities said, was an operation to stop a street takeover.

“Participating in such activities will result in police action including arrests, citations and your vehicles being impounded,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels.

The City of Miami will be holding its 47th Annual MLK Jr. Day Parade at 11 a.m. on Northwest 54th Street starting at 10th Avenue and ending at 32nd Avenue, where a festival will take place to continue the celebrations.

As we reflect on Dr. King’s dream, these actions echo his call for service and positive change.

