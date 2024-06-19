Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is being celebrated across South Florida with a variety of events showcasing cultural performances, community activities, and educational opportunities.

Florida International University (FIU) will kick off its Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Earlene and Albert Dotson Pavilion. The event features drummers, dancers, food, and giveaways. This ceremony aims to honor the historical significance of Juneteenth and celebrate African American culture and heritage. For more details, visit fiu.edu/juneteenth.

In Miramar, the city is hosting a Juneteenth Family Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the theme “Discovering Our Roots.” City Commissioner Yvette Colbourne is set to host the event, which includes an artisan and education street fair, books from the Little Free Library, a scavenger hunt, crafting, and more. This family-friendly event is being held at City Place Plaza, 2300 Civic Center Place.

Hollywood is marking Juneteenth with its annual parade and festivities organized by the South Broward Juneteenth Celebration Committee. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Washington Park and follows a route through the city, ending at Washington Park. The day continues with music, food, and various activities for the community, running until 6 p.m. The parade starts at 5199 Pembroke Road, Hollywood, FL 33021.

Miami Beach is celebrating its 5th annual Juneteenth event at 6 p.m. This year’s celebration will feature “Miami Dance Heat Wave,” a performance by the Peter London Global Dance Company in partnership with the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District. The event takes place at 1100 Lincoln Road, honoring the contributions of Black Americans and remembering the emancipation of enslaved people.

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. These celebrations across South Florida highlight the historical significance and ongoing cultural impact of Juneteenth.

