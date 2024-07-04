FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating the Fourth of July in style, with a host of parades and festivities, as revelers of all ages gear up to watch fireworks light up the night sky after the sun goes down.

From Plantation to Key Biscayne, residents and visitors are enjoying a day filled with patriotic pride and community events.

Crowds lined Broward Boulevard in Plantation as the city’s parade kicked off at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The procession, which started at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue and ended at Plantation City Hall, featured the city’s bravest and finest municipal workers handing out candy, flags and smiles.

“We’re just excited to celebrate the Fourth of July and see all the fire trucks and all the people serving our community,” said one parade-goer. “We’re just really happy to be out today.”

The parade, an annual tradition, set the tone for the day’s celebrations, culminating in a grand fireworks display in the evening.

“[Fourth of July] is to celebrate my country, to celebrate the liberties that we have,” said a woman. “The weather is perfect. [We’re here] to show that we are all a part of this great nation.”

Over at Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, the city held its annual parade with previous mayor Chris Vincent serving as the grand marshal. Residents and visitors lined up the street to wave the vehicles along.

The parade route took participants south on Bougainvillea Drive, east along Pine Avenue, and south on El Mar Drive to Hibiscus Avenue, followed by Family Fun Day festivities at El Prado Park, which included a water slide and music.

“I love red, white and blue. I think it’s just the best colors, and it’s just vibrant,” said attendee Stephanie Whittenberg. “We are blessed because we have people that fight for us and for our freedoms.”

For some people, the party is also a reminder to those who gave so much so America can enjoy days like these.

“It means a tremendous amount of sacrifice,” said Jean Fulayter. “The whole family has been in service, and I love this country so much.”

Miami Springs also hosted its parade, which started at the corner of Esplanade Drive and Westward Drive. The parade featured a lively procession, setting the stage for an enjoyable day.

Key Biscayne celebrated its 65th annual Fourth of July parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Crandon Boulevard.

“It’s our favorite holiday on Key Biscayne. Can’t miss the parade and the fireworks,” said Kathy Garcia.

The parade included homemade floats, bands and a picnic on the Village Green.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world, because it’s something I look forward to every year,” said Allegra Garcia. “It’s the same every year and getting together with everybody in the family.”

The festivities will continue with a fireworks show over the water at sunset, offering a picturesque end to the day.

Starting at noon, the City of Fort Lauderdale’s beach event featured numerous activities, music and entertainment at Oceanside Park, concluding with a fireworks display over the ocean.

In Miami, Bayfront Park is hosting a grand celebration from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring performances by the U.S. Navy Brass Band and other artists, food trucks and a massive fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Hollywood Beach’s celebration will begin at 6 p.m. with DJ entertainment, speeches from city officials, live music and an offshore fireworks display to cap off the night.

Safety First

While the celebrations promise fun and excitement, officials are urging safety precautions.

Jonathan Mead, a former fire chief and fire science department professor at Purdue Global, highlighted the dangers associated with fireworks.

“About 38% of the people that have addressed their issues in the hospital have had, fingers or hands, issues with hands, whether it’s getting blown off or partway blown up,” he said.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, eight people died from firework-related injuries last year, with nearly 10,000 injuries reported, including about 700 from sparklers.

Nicole Bernal, M.D., medical director at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Burn Center, emphasized the importance of a sober person handling fireworks and the need for safety measures like keeping a fire extinguisher and bucket of water nearby.

Historic Heat Wave

This year’s Fourth of July also coincides with historically hot weather, with parts of the South and West expected to top 100 degrees.

Officials are considering fireworks and campfire bans due to the added wildfire risk in other states like California.

Festival attendees are advised to pack sunscreen and plenty of water to stay hydrated.

As South Florida celebrates Independence Day, the community comes together to honor the nation’s history while staying mindful of safety and the summer heat.

