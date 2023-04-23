SOUTHEAST FLORIDA (WSVN) — People of all ages in South Florida came together to celebrate Earth Day and show appreciation for the planet. From the Cleo Institute’s 5K race in Virginia Key to a turtle release in Isla Morada, residents participated in various activities that promoted sustainable living.

“It’s great to celebrate Earth Day, but every day needs to be Earth Day,” said Bette Zirkelback, the turtle hospital manager.

At EarthFest, people picked up free plants and information on sustainability.

From the end of five months of rehabilitation in the turtle hospital for Larry and Moe to EarthFest in Coral Springs, residents participated in events that showed appreciation for the planet.

“Sea turtles are a symbol for our marine ecosystem,” said Zinkelback. “Helping to save sea turtles makes people aware to protect our oceans and there’s no better time to think of it on Earth Day.”

Xavier Cortada’s art showcased the importance of reducing fossil fuel use and choosing public transportation.

“What I want you to do is to keep those fossils underground,” said Cortada. “Don’t drill up these animals!”

He also encouraged residents to use solar energy or clean energy.

For United Way Miami, it was a double celebration at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.

“One of the things that we also offer at United Way is volunteer opportunities,” said Maria Nardi, the manager of Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces. “Today, Earth Day also coincided with our volunteer celebration. It also happens to be United Way’s 99th birthday.”

The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department welcomed new volunteers to help introduce insects into open spaces to impact invasive species.

According to the Parks and Rec department, the event was in partnership what the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Terra High School. They have a chance to release an air potato-eating beetle into the natural areas to help with invasive species.

Proof you don’t have to be big to make a big impact when it comes to Mother Nature.

Earth Day celebrations on Miami Beach included yoga and cleaning up the beach. The celebration there will continue next week when they will celebrate the start of the sea turtle nesting season with Turtle Fest.

