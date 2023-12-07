MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County caretaker was arrested on charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, officials said.

Zoraida Mollinea allegedly exploited the 89-year-old woman she was caring for, gaining access to her accounts and using the cash for personal gain.

“She obtained a power of attorney, and then she was able to have access to her bank accounts. She then had access to selling her home,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference on Thursday. “The defendant sold that home for just under $400,000, took the proceeds from that home that was sold and put it into a bank account.”

Authorities are now working to get the elderly woman the help she needs.

