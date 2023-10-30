SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a caregiver was arrested in connection to the death of an 80-year-old man in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the arrest report, on Sunday, officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call regarding a battery with injuries at the residence, located at 15001 Leisure Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim, an 80-year-old man, unresponsive in a bedroom and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Police said Joan Ramos, the victim’s caregiver, told investigators that he heard a scream from the victim’s bedroom around 1:00 a.m. and went to check on him. According to Ramos, the victim became combative and scratched him. Ramos said he attempted to restrain the victim, resulting in both of them falling and hitting a nightstand in the bedroom.

Ramos stated that he waited approximately eight hours to contact emergency services due to his state of shock and realization of his actions. He also allegedly disclosed that “he was never in fear for his life or safety” during the incident.

Ramos was arrested and transported to TGK. Ramos is facing charges of manslaughter.

