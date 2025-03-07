MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - From beautiful beaches to music festivals, South Florida is kicking off a weekend of fun ahead of thousands of visitors.

One of the many events taking place in the Sunshine State this weekend will be the 12th annual Bike 305 Bike to Work Day.

Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava will kick off the event at 7:00 a.m. Friday, leading the ride of over seven miles to showcase Miami-Dade’s top cycling infrastructure.

In Little Havana, the world’s largest Latin music festival, Calle Ocho, will take place.

Across 15 blocks of Little Havana, visitors can be expected to experience lots of food, music, and dancing.

There will, however, be a significant amount of street closures.

Drivers in the area are advised to be mindful.

At the Hard Rock, there will be more music and fun as the 18th annual Jazz in the Gardens will take place.

Last year, more than 40,000 people attended, a 25 percent increase from the years before.

Last, but not least, spring break kicks off in Miami Beach this weekend.

Officials promise a no-tolerance policy for lawlessness on the beach, with $100 parking, curfews, security checkpoints, DUI enforcement, heavy police presence, and a weekend nonresident towing rate of upwards of $500.

Visitors are expected to experience significant travel delays as eastbound travel lanes will be reduced on the McArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.