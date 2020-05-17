South Florida business owners navigate restrictions, different timelines during Monday’s reopening

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many businesses across South Florida have reopened, some for the first time in nearly two months, and while owners are aware that it won’t be business as usual, they’re hopeful they’ll be able to bounce back.

Some businesses owners throughout the region expressed their excitement to be able to open up their doors once again.

“It’s the first day of Phase 1,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “We’re going to yellow of reopening non-essential businesses throughout our county.”

There are more than 22,000 cases of the coronavirus throughout South Florida, more than any part of the state. More than 15,000 cases are in Miami-Dade County, and more than 6,000 cases are in Broward County.

The Venetian Nail Spa in Miami prepared for the county’s opening to protect both their clients and employees.

“Sneeze guard, face shield, gloves, sanitizer are most important right now,” said Venetian Nail Spa’s Thanh Huynh. “My clients’ safety, my technicians’ safety, is the number one priority for us.”

It was a similar story at retailers and restaurants along Las Olas Boulevard, Sunday evening.

“It’s time we get back to normal,” said area resident Ross Axel. “I think we’re ready for it. The people want to support the businesses.”

Business owners in Broward said they’re ready to reopen and hopefully replenish lost revenue.

Restaurants like American Social on Las Olas are reopening their doors after spending nearly two months reduced to only operating at 1% capacity.

“Tomorrow is going to be an adventure. It’s been a challenge for all of us,” said American Social employee Ray Couture.

With the county’s Phase 1 plan, they’re aiming for a safe and healthier experience.

“All of our seating and flooring plans have been changed, and we’re measuring everything so that way we’re adhering to all the proper social distancing guidelines,” said Couture.

Down the street, the staff at Kilwins is following suit. The chocolate and ice cream shop is opening up at only 10% capacity.

“First of all, you need to have a mask to come in, and you need to sanitize before you come in, to stay safe for the employees and the customers,” said Kilwins employee Rose Mary Ullrich.

For the most part, Broward County officials have kept things simple, with all municipalities partially reopening restaurants, retail and some commercial establishments.

Broward County Dale Holness was so confident in the opening that he stopped by a local barber shop to get a haircut.

“Optimistically cautious that it will work well, and we can go onto a second phase, and we’ll continue to see the decline in positive cases,” Holness said.

The situation is more complicated in Miami-Dade County. As for when businesses there are actually allowed to welcome back customers, that will depend on where they’re located.

“Yes, it’s very confusing. Some people saying it’s the 18th; some then say its the 20th,” said Huynh.

While most businesses in the county will be allowed to partially reopen on Monday, some municipalities have chosen to take things slower.

Miami is one of the cities that is waiting until the middle of the week to move into Phase 1. The other cities waiting slightly longer to reopen are Miami Beach, Miami Gardens and Hialeah.

“Our city is taking a cautious approach, because we have the most cases in the state of Florida,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “We are actually opening on Wednesday, our retail up to a capacity of 25%, and we’re not opening our restaurants until a week from this Wednesday.”

“Do I want more consistency? Yes, but that’s the reason why three times a week, we have meetings with the League of Cities,” Gimenez said.

Among those business owners trying to keep up with the reopening itinerary is Jose Pichardo, who owns Midtown Cuts in Miami.

“It’s been a whole big confusion, but we’re just excited to get back to work,” he said.

Pichardo said he’s had a hard time keeping up with the Phase 1 plans, but now, just days away from opening his doors, he’s thrilled to get back to work.

“We just finished sanitizing the whole barber shop. Tomorrow we’re going back in there and also going to put the plastic dividing each station, having barbers separate from one another six feet away,” he said.

While businesses will have to follow new guidelines, like requiring staff and customers to wear masks and taking their employees’ temperatures, owners hope they will be able to return to a semblance of normalcy soon.

“We’re really excited now that we are back. All of our barbers, they’re struggling through this pandemic,” said Pichardo.

“I know it’s going to be limited, but I understand that the people will understand that, and we have to learn the new rules,” said Huynh.

However, with the reopenings comes controversy. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Holness are at odds over whether or not gyms can reopen.

“Why they want to do battle with the governor, I don’t know,” said Trantalis.

Holness is against taking that step for the time being.

“Our order doesn’t allow for commercial gyms to be open,” he said.

But on Sunday, Trantalis announced his city will be reopening gyms with “major adjustments.”

Two days before, Trantalis said he interpreted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase 1 reopening guidelines as extending to gyms as well.

“We’re simply trying to follow the direction of the governor. We listened to the gym owners, we listened to the business owners, and from that, we’ve created a list of suggested requirements,” he said. “It’s not about opening the gyms, the beaches or restaurants. It’s about following the rules, and if we don’t follow the rules, we’re going to find ourselves back where we were.”

Despite many business owners’ ​optimism, some residents said they’re holding off on going to these locations for now.

“I’ve been cautious this entire time,” said Broward resident Brandon Beasley. “As you can see, I have my mask, so I’m going to continue to be cautious, kind of see how things play out, and then I’ll step out, and I’ll still keep my distance and everything.”

To read the Miami-Dade mayor’s full “new normal” guidelines, click here.

For updates related to COVID-19 and reopenings in Broward County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.