South Florida business owners navigate restrictions, different timelines ahead of Monday’s reopening

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many businesses across South Florida are hours away from reopening, some for the first time in nearly two months, and while owners are aware that it won’t be business as usual, they’re hopeful they’ll be able to bounce back.

​As much of Miami-Dade County moves into Phase 1, places like the Venetian Nail Spa in Miami are getting ready.

“Sneeze guard, face shield, gloves, sanitizer are most important right now,” said Venetian Nail Spa Thanh Huynh. “My clients’ safety, my technicians’ safety, is the number one priority for us.”

It was a similar story at retailers and restaurants along Las Olas Boulevard, Sunday evening.

“It’s time we get back to normal,” said area resident Ross Axel. “I think we’re ready for it. The people want to support the businesses.”

Business owners in Broward said they’re ready to reopen and hopefully replenish lost revenue.

Restaurants like American Social on Las Olas are reopening their doors after spending nearly two months reduced to only operating at 1% capacity.

“Tomorrow is going to be an adventure. It’s been a challenge for all of us,” said American Social employee Ray Couture.

With the county’s Phase 1 plan, they’re aiming for a safe and healthier experience.

“All of our seating and flooring plans have been changed, and we’re measuring everything so that way we’re adhering to all the proper social distancing guidelines,” said Couture.

Down the the street, the staff at Kilwins are following suit. The chocolate and ice cream shop is opening up at only 10% capacity.

“First of all, you need to have a mask to come in, and you need to sanitize before you come in, to stay safe for the employees and the customers,” said Kilwins employee Rose Mary Ullrich.

For the most part, Broward County officials have kept things simple, with all municipalities partially reopening restaurants, retail and some commercial establishments.

But the situation is more complicated in Miami-Dade County. As for when businesses there are actually allowed to welcome back customers, that will depend on where they’re located.

“Yes, it’s very confusing. Some people saying its the 18th; some then say its the 20th,” said Huynh.

While most businesses in the county will be allowed to partially reopen on Monday, some municipalities have chosen to take things slower.

“Our city is taking a cautious approach, because we have the most cases in the state of Florida,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Miami is one of the cities that is waiting until the middle of the week to move into Phase 1.

“We are actually opening on Wednesday, our retail up to a capacity of 25%, and we’re not opening our restaurants until a week from this Wednesday,” said Suarez.

Among those business owners trying to keep up with the reopening itinerary is Jose Pichardo, who owns Midtown Cuts in Miami.

“It’s been a whole big confusion, but we’re just excited to get back to work,” he said.

Pichardo said he’s had a hard time keeping up with the Phase 1 plans, but now, just days away from opening his doors, he’s thrilled to get back to work.

“We just finished sanitizing the whole barber shop. Tomorrow we’re going back in there and also going to put the plastic dividing each station, having barbers separate from one another six feet away,” he said.

While businesses will have to follow new guidelines, like requiring staff and customers to wear masks and taking their employees’ temperatures, owners hope they will be able to return to a semblance of normalcy soon.

“We’re really excited now that we are back. All of our barbers, they’re struggling through this pandemic,” said Pichardo.

“I know it’s going to be limited, but I understand that the people will understand that, and we have to learn the new rules,” said Huynh.

But with the reopenings comes controversy. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Broward County Mayor Dale Holness are at odds over whether or not gyms can reopen.

“Why they want to do battle with the governor, I don’t know,” said Trantalis.

Holness is against taking that step for the time being.

“Our order doesn’t allow for commercial gyms to be open,” he said.

But on Sunday, Trantalis announced his city will be reopening gyms with “major adjustments.”

Two days before, Trantalis said he interpreted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase 1 reopening guidelines as extending to gyms as well.

“We’re simply trying to follow the direction of the governor. We listened to the gym owners, we listened to the business owners, and from that, we’ve created a list of suggested requirements,” he said.

Despite many business owners’ ​optimism, some residents said they’re holding off on going to these locations for now.

“I’ve been cautious this entire time,” said Broward resident Brandon Beasley. “As you can see, I have my mask, so I’m going to continue to be cautious, kind of see how things play out, and then I’ll step out, and I’ll still keep my distance and everything.”

