MIAMI (WSVN) - Weeks after a devastating apartment fire displaced nearly 50 residents, community leaders are coming together to give them what they need.

The inferno was one of the worst fires that the Magic City has ever seen. But now, City of Miami Police and others are lending a helping hand.

The Miami Police Department was joined by a South Florida business to provide resources, food and fun during this challenging time for the residents.

“We’re here for them to help them so we brought some domino tables and some dominoes so they can celebrate the July 4, despite their situation and we also brought them some food so that they can enjoy a nice hot meal,” said Elein Valdes, Valsan of Miami, owner.

Devastating flames tore through the historic Temple Court apartments on June 10th, reducing it to rubble.

Firefighters battled the flames for over eight hours, but it couldn’t be saved. The apartment complex was later demolished a week later.

Most of the victims impacted are elderly. Some have nowhere to go or no one to turn to.

“Everybody always needs a helping hand. These people were misplaced and have lost everything that they have,” said Valdes.

Miami Police brought the displaced residents much needed supplies at the Motel 6, where they have temporarily called home, until they find a new place to live.

“We will continue to move forward with that mission to find them housing that they so deserved. But once they’re able to go back to their future home, we want to let them know the City of Miami will never forget them. We will continue to walk alongside them during this time,” said Omy Llaneras, City of Miami Police Department.

The displaced residents also received monetary donations from the police department.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.