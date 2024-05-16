MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school bus driver was arrested after, police said, he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old student.

Juan Gonzalez, 75, of Southwest Miami-Dade, is charged with lewd and lascivious touching of a child.

According to the arrest report, on Wednesday, Gonzalez, who works for a private transportation school bus company called Lukas Transportation, picked up the victim after school and proceeded to drop off all of the other student passengers, “leaving her alone with the defendant [Gonzalez] on the bus.”

The victim told police that shortly after dropping off the last passenger, Gonzalez drove down an unknown neighborhood street, stopped the bus and turned it off, the report states.

The arrest report goes on to state that Gonzalez then grabbed the victim’s arm and “pulled her towards him, attempting to convince her to kiss him.”

The victim said that after she rejected him multiple times, he “proceeded to grab her face and attempted to force a kiss,” the report states.

The victim reportedly pulled away from Gonzalez multiple times.

That’s when, according to the arrest report, Gonzalez “fondled the victim’s breasts with his left hand before proceeding to touch her inner thighs.”

Gonzalez reportedly provided conflicting statements and denied all of the allegations.

He was subsequently arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

