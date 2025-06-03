(WSVN) - After a soggy start to the week, South Florida residents can expect more rain in the forecast, as wet weather continues to linger across the region.

Mother nature was on full display from Miami-Dade County to Broward County for much of Tuesday.

The downpours began rather early in Brickell as thick black clouds filled the morning sky, slowing down the normal hustle and bustle.

7News spoke to residents as they maneuvered through the soggy weather.

“He’s not a fan of the weather,” said a man in reference to his dog.

“Yeah, he doesn’t like the rain,” echoed a woman.

On Monday, the wicked weather started off later in the day in Miami-Dade County, making the afternoon commute a bit tricky for drivers, as roads looked more like rivers, saturated streets leaving cars stalled out, and wild winds wreaking havoc on trees and powerlines.

A photo shared with 7News showed a tree on Southwest 30th Court and 21st Street that fell in the roadway, narrowly missing a truck parked nearby, and downing a powerline in the process.

A bird’s eye view from a downtown Miami high-rise showed the traffic pile up due to the flooding below the 395 overpass.

In Brickell, business owners placed sandbags in front of their storefronts to prevent water from entering. But that would be ineffective on Southeast Ninth Street, near the Brickell City Center, as water completely covered the sidewalk. One driver was seen riding the curb, hoping to drive through shallower waters.

A low-lying luxury Lamborghini was seen taking its chances as it drove through flooded roadways.

But despite the wild weather, life goes on, with more severe weather expected to continue across South Florida throughout Tuesday evening.

“We literally have left the apartment for the first time today,” said a man.

“It’s been pouring all day. It’s definitely getting a bit flooded. It’s a little bit harder,” a woman added.

Weather officials said Tuesday will be more showers than storms, with fewer showers and storms expected Wednesday as a thicker plume of Saharan Dust settles into the region.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.