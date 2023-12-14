HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The wet and windy week persists as South Florida experiences more rain on Thursday. The region remains caught between high pressure to the north and a stalled front to the south, creating damp and dreary conditions.

Despite wild winds sweeping through Hollywood on Thursday morning, locals and visitors alike braved the elements for a walk. Some even appreciating nature and the waves.

“The waves are beautiful, I can’t wait to see the sunrise and see the contrast between the peaceful sun against the rest of this place,” said one tourist.

Not everyone, however, shared the same sentiment. Visitors from Canada, escaping freezing temperatures, found the windy conditions less than ideal for outdoor activities.

A couple from Finland said although the weather “stinks” they’re glad it’s at least warmer than their home country.

Hollywood Beach experienced persistent wind and light rain throughout the day, accompanied by impressive waves. While the waves created a captivating show, the hazardous conditions deterred people from taking a plunge into the water.

To prevent a repeat of last month‘s incident where sand washed onto the Broadwalk and into restaurants, the city of Hollywood installed large orange barriers.

Julio Hurtado, a local who works in a restaurant on the Broadwalk, recalled the cleanup effort.

“Oh yeah, we got sand; we had to clean the whole place. It was crazy,” he recalled.

The looming concern is the potential for heavy rain, particularly in areas that faced flooding in April.

Hollywood has implemented precautionary measures, including pumps and high-water vehicles as both Miami-Dade and Broward counties had a flood watch in effect until 7 p.m., Thursday.

The South Florida Water Management is actively working to lower water levels in regional canals in anticipation of upcoming rains.

“On Monday, we started and completed lowering water levels in the regional canals,” said Randy Smith, a spokesperson for South Florida Waste Management.

Additionally, many across South Florida left powerless due to the strong winds. Miami-Dade County reported more than 2,500 homes and businesses have lost power. In Broward more than 1,500 and in Monroe County more than 500 outages.

