MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The countdown to the new year in South Florida brings not only the iconic descent of the Big Orange but also a significant drop in temperatures.

As revelers prepare for the festivities, they will also need to bundle up against the expected chill, with temperatures forecast to reach into the 40s.

People across Miami Beach were out and about on Friday making good use of the lower temperatures. Some were bundled up, while others were not.

“We’re from Slovakia. It’s minus 10 [degrees],” said one visitor.

Visitors to South Florida said they are enjoying the cooler weather.

“The weather is perfect,” said another visitor.

The weather is expected to remain cold throughout the weekend. The year will close off with a deep chill and temperatures reaching the high 40s.

Emergency services anticipate an uptick in 911 calls during this transition to cooler weather.

“Any time we transition into cooler weather, we always see an increase in 911 calls,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan.

Fire officials issue yearly reminders about the safe use of electric heaters and space heaters.

“Never plug a space heater into an extension cord,” said Gollan. “They should always be plugged directly into the wall. Never leave them on when you’re not home, and always make sure the area around the space heater is clear. When you initially make that transition over into heat, you may smell smoke in the initial moment that heater is on.”

Pet owners are reminded to consider their four-legged family members during this cold spell.

“When walking your pets at this time, I recommend a sweater, jacket or something quick you can put over them. Remember, if it is cold for you, they can feel the cold as well,” said Gabriella Dominguez with Miami-Dade Animal Services.

As temperatures drop, there may be encounters with frozen iguanas.

“Just leave them alone. Don’t bring them into your homes, because when they warm up, they will become active again,” said Gollan.

South Florida’s weather transition not only marks the end of 2023 but also welcomes 2024 with cooler temperatures, making it essential for residents to stay informed about safety measures during the chilly spell.

In addition to local conditions, the national forecast indicates a relatively quiet end to the year across the country, with sporadic rain and snow showers in parts of the Midwest. A new storm entering the West Coast may bring further weather developments over the next few days.

