MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Over the years, getting a jumpstart on Black Friday deals has become a tradition, and this year is no different in South Florida.

Before Thanksgiving could come to a close, some shoppers looking for a bargain spent part of the holiday perusing stores.

Jerome Johnson was one of those shoppers filling up his cart with gifts he needed from BrandsMart USA in Miami Gardens.

He told 7News the deals he stumbled across in person were too good to pass up.

“When I looked online, it wasn’t this cheap,” said Johnson. “Here I got [an] ice maker and air fryer for my daughter. I just walk around picking up stuff for everybody.”

He’s far from the only person taking advantage of the specials hitting stores over the coming days.

The National Retail Federation says close to 183 million people are expected to shop over Thanksgiving weekend, which, they also say is less than last year.

“We’re here now to possibly get a big screen TV for the house,” said shopper Malcolm Jones.

Whether it’s for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, or Cyber Monday, shoppers have been keeping their eyes peeled for a dream deal they can’t refuse.

“Normally I do the Cyber Monday, you know, I figured I’d get the better deals, but he just told me he came in today and he walked out with one so now I have to walk in here and walk out with one too,” said Jones.

The NRF said 69% of shoppers that spending their money will be making those purchases on Black Friday, the most popular day to shop for Thanksgiving weekend.

“Trying to buy a computer. I try to find the best price right now,” said a shopper.

While some admitted the things they want aren’t in their budget, they’re not letting that stop them.

“I’m blowing the budget because I enjoy myself shopping here and enjoying the price,” a shopper said.

Others are not so quick to throw caution to the wind and keeping a tighter lid on their wallet.

“Definitely watching the budget. That’s what made me come out today,” said Johnson.

The advantage of knocking out this shopping on Thanksgiving — there’s plenty of food waiting.

“When I get back, my food is waiting,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s friend, Harold Wright planned ahead, enjoying many of the classic holiday fixings before making his way out to the store.

“Collard greens, potato salad, dressing, sweet potato pie, deviled eggs, turkey, ham,” said Wright.

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