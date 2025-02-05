MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida basketball coach was arrested for allegedly exchanging a series of inappropriate messages and pornographic videos with a 10-year-old boy.

Miami Police said the pair met in person for the first time at Gibson Park Community Center a few months ago. The conversations went on for sometime until the 10-year-old’s family found out and reported it to police.

The suspect, 26-year-old Charles Williams of Miami, appeared in bond court Wednesday morning where he was ordered to stay away from the victim and any child under the age of 18.

Police said this came to light when the victim’s older brother found the inappropriate messages between his younger brother and Williams after going through the boy’s phone.

The family discovered Williams was a volunteer basketball coach at Belafonte TACOLCY Center.

After the family alerted the authorities, the victim admitted to officers the pair had been communicating via text, PS5 chat, and Facetime.

The messages revealed Williams had asked the boy to send photos of his genitalia, which the young boy did.

At one point, police said, Williams exposed himself on camera, sent the child a pornographic video, and even promised him an electric scooter.

Williams was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday at a McDonalds on Northwest 62nd Street.

Officials believe they are more victims and urge anyone who has had any inappropriate interactions with Williams to come forward.

“Now, we suspect that there might be other victims out there. Anybody that has had contact with him, please come and contact the city of Miami Police Department of any inappropriate interactions they’ve had with this gentleman,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Williams is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to Police, he is set to appear before a division judge Thursday because he is currently on probation for a felony out of Palm Beach County.

7News reached out to the Belafonte TACOLCY Center to confirm that Williams was volunteering as a basketball coach, to which they said they did not have a comment.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.