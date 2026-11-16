CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Only a few finalists remain in the race to win the 2027 Music Educator Grammy Award, and one of them is trying to win big for his students here in South Florida.

Out of 2,100 nominations, the 10 finalists include the band director of Coral Gables’ Gulliver Prep, Edgar Rubio.

“It’s crazy, the process has been wild,” he said. “This whole time, just to think that you’ve made it this far.”

The award recognizes music teachers across the country who’ve made a significant and lasting contribution to music education, committing themselves to keep music in schools.

“I truly enjoy the process of watching a kid go from don’t know how to blow into an instrument, don’t know how to make a sound, to put on the great concerts that we put on,” Rubio said. “Putting the great performances that we put on.”

He shared what pushes him and inspires his work.

“It’s the ultimate group project,” said Rubio. “In class, in school, we talk about working in groups, cooperative learning, playing as a team, building as a team, just like we do for the things in the world.”

The one winner of the Music Educator Award will be announced during Grammy week.

“There’s no greater moment, when we’re in class, and to watch that kid who makes that great performance for the first time and all of a sudden they play and their eyes open up like, ‘Whoa, did I just do that?'” Rubio said. “Yeah. That shows a whole different kid, because that kid walks out of the room with that ‘Woo, I just played, I just killed it right now. It was great.'”

The winner will receive a $10,000 honorarium and a matching grant for their school’s music program.

Finalists who don’t win will receive a $1,000 honorarium and matching grant.



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