South Florida airports see uptick in holiday travelers despite warnings to stay home

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida airports are seeing an uptick in travelers despite warnings from experts to stay home and celebrate the holidays virtually instead of hopping on a plane.

Travelers are on their way to the sky, with some trying to get to their destinations before Christmas.

“I think we’re all scared of COVID, you know, during our daily lives,” said traveler Andres Bravo, “so I think this is something I have to do to see my family for a couple of days and then come back.”

South Florida airports expect to see more travelers during this holiday break than the beginning of the pandemic. They also saw a boost during Thanksgiving.

“What we’re seeing, and we plan to see over the next 17 days, is a million passengers, which is down about 54% from how we were last year, but it keeps pumping up every month,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesperson Greg Chin.

Bravo is flying for the first time after being cooped up since March. He’s headed to Panama from Miami International Airport.

“Just to see my family for the holidays, you know? We all want to spend time with our family, you know what I mean?” Bravo said.

Airport officials remind passengers to follow the same guidelines they’ve been recommending and to not let their guard down.

“Proper facial coverings, over your nose and mouth like I am doing here,” Chin said. “Keep your social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet away from each other, and washing hands frequently and getting to the airport early.”

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, they’re anticipating seeing just shy of a million people during the 14-day holiday break, with the busiest days right before and after Christmas and at the beginning of the new year. Like MIA, they urge travelers to practice safety measures.

“Take the right precautions and be safe,” Bravo said.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends families celebrate the winter holiday at home with people they already live with, some travelers are still hopping on planes, saying they’re doing what they can as well as getting tested for the virus before traveling.

“Everywhere in the world is getting worse everywhere, but at the same time, no one wants to be by themselves, you know what I’m trying to say?” Bravo said.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, roughly 1.7 million people passed through security checkpoints at airports in the U.S. on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.