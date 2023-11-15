HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher has been fired after being charged with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

On Tuesday, Scott Michael Davis was taken into custody.

Scott worked for South Dade Senior High School, located at 28401 SW 167th Ave.

The school said they’ve terminated his employment.

Miami Dade Public Schools released a statement, which reads as follows, “Miami Dade Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated.”

