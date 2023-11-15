WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at South Dade Senior High School has been fired after he was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

7News cameras captured Scott Michael Davis as he walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on a soggy Wednesday morning. The 47-year-old shielded his face with his bag of belongings and declined to comment on his charges as he walked away.

Police took Davis into custody on Tuesday. The next day, students at South Dade Senior High and their family members reacted to his arrest.

“And I knew him, too,” said Hernan. “It was like shocking when I first saw that. I was like, ‘Wow, to think that someone like that actually exists in our school.'”

“That’s honestly disgusting, as a teacher and as someone students look up to and trusted,” said Kimberly.

“Wow! Wow, that’s terrible, that’s terrible,” Trudy Dowdy, whose grandchild attend the school.

Scott worked as band director for the school, located at 28401 SW 167th Ave.

According to the arrest report, in September of 2022, Davis and a minor victim began a romantic and physical relationship. A tip submitted to Crime Stoppers then led police to launch an investigation.

In addition to his unlawful sexual activity charges, he also faces a charge of offenses against students by an authority figure.

The school system said they’ve terminated his employment.

Miami Dade Public Schools released a statement, which reads as follows, “Miami Dade Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. …The individual’s employment with the District was terminated and he was subsequently arrested. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated.”

“How can we trust people with like kids and stuff like that when we have someone like that in our school?” Hernan said.

Police said Davis gave a full confession.

He will no longer be allowed to work at any Miami-Dade County Public school ever again.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.