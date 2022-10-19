CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Dade Justice Center in Cutler Bay was evacuated.

On Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., officials evacuated the building due to a strange odor that filtered through the air vents.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the call came in as an odorless substance and several people feeling ill which led to more units being added to the call.

Miami-Dade police said the people inside were evacuated as a precaution.

Paramedics on the scene checked on some of the evacuees but no one was sent to the hospital.

Officials are still investigating the source of the smell.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.