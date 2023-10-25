SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board is set to pay tribute to a former South Florida football standout who was gunned down in a shooting at the University of Virginia last year.

D’Sean Perry, a graduate of Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, will be remembered through a unique exhibit that celebrates his life and contributions to the South Dade community.

The Love-Art-Football exhibit’s opening night reception will be held on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza, 14508 Lincoln Blvd.

The event will begin with a candle lighting in memory of Perry and showcase his artistic talents.

“If football was the center of Perry’s world, then his love for art was the brightly shining sun in that world,” said former County Commissioner and SDBHCAB Chairman Dennis Moss. “His ability to take abstract ceramic and turn it into a work of art was mesmerizing.”

A South Dade native, Perry was a linebacker for the University of Virginia Cavaliers and lost his life, along with two teammates, in a shooting incident on a bus returning from a field trip on Nov. 13, 2022.

Established in 2021, the SDBHCAB is responsible for shaping policies, organizing activities, and fundraising efforts for the South Dade Black History Center.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.