MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade School Board member accused of using her work credit card to pay for quite a few personal items is now facing a new probe, this time from her most recent employer.

Lubby Navarro, who is facing several public corruption charges, is on paid administrative leave from her job at the South Broward Hospital District, also known as Memorial Regional Hospital.

The hospital district confirmed they have launched an internal investigation into her spending. A spokesperson for the South Broward Hospital District told 7News they are “looking at everything item by item, everything she spent, used and emailed.”

Navarro appeared in court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, school district promised more oversight.

“More verification to the board member offices, my own office, the Office of the General Counsel and the chief of staff will strengthen our organization again,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

Navarro was arrested for allegedly stealing and spending over $100,000 on shopping trips and unauthorized travel in 2022 while she served on the school board.

She has forfeited her passport and has been fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.

Navarro hasn’t spoken publicly about her charges, but her attorney, Michael Davis with Kuehne Davis Law, P.A., has.

“Ms. Navarro is unequivocally innocent of all charges that have been filed,” said Davis.

Those charges include fraud and grand theft.

“This effort to ruin her well-deserved reputation as an honest, properly motivated community servant will be shown to be unjust,” said Davis.

Now the school district looking to revamp spending procedures and restore confidence.

“Our taxpayers, I don’t want them to lose trust in us,” said Dotres.

Officials with the South Broward Hospital District said they began an internal investigation when they learned of these charges, adding they don’t have a time frame yet on when they think the probe will be completed.

