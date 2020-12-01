South Beach Wine and Food Festival postponed to spring amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another South Florida event has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

The 20th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival being pushed back until spring.

Organizers said rescheduling is the most responsible course of action due to growing concerns with the pandemic, especially with recent spikes in cases.

The festival will now take place on the weekend of May 20.

