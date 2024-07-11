MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach residents faced major flooding in some neighborhoods after rain fell across the city.

7News cameras captured the cleanup that was underway on Alton Road and First Street, Thursday evening.

Cars were seen being towed away after they stalled out due to the standing water.

Floodwaters were also seen on Fifth Street and Ocean Drive, as some cars tried to slowly drive through the flooded roads.

Miami Beach Police posted electronic signs in the area to alert drivers to slow down when driving through floodwaters.

Social media video shared with 7News shows people walking through some of the shin-deep water that was full of leaves and debris on Sixth Street and Jefferson Avenue.

As of 6 p.m., a lot of the water in the area appeared to be receding.

The owner of Chairman Cigar Lounge, located along the 800 block of First Street, said he cleared some of the storm drains after experiencing nearly a foot of flooding in front of his business.

“So, we came in, and it was completely flooded. The water was coming inside the premises, and we noticed it was totally hot,” said the owner, “and we went inside over there, and we just removed some cardboard there, leftover debris and everything that was clogging the whole drain.”

He said his business is looking good after Thursday’s wet weather.

