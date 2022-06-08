MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials have reduced the boundaries of a no-swim advisory issued in the wake of strong weekend storms.

Under the advisory issued on Saturday, people are advised not to swim, fish or boat in the waters south of the Venetian Causeway down to Virginia Key, as well as from the mainland east to Fisher Island.

On Wednesday, officials said, parts of South Beach that had been included are no longer off limits to swimmers and boaters.

Officials issued the advisory due to a sewage spill caused by days of flooding.

