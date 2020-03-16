Sources: Miami-Dade considering closing restaurant dining rooms

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials are considering a major step in their efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: closing all restaurant dining rooms until further notice, sources with knowledge of the matter told 7News.

This latest development comes as City of Miami officials said they are working on a proposal that would close all bars and restaurant dining rooms, allowing curbside pickups and deliveries only. No official announcement has been made.

Meanwhile, a source said Miami Beach is preparing to make a similar decision.

7News cameras captured a large crowd along Ocean Drive on Monday, but this was no regular night for the tourist destination.

Sunday afternoon, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced a popular part of the beach, extending from Fifth to 15th streets, would remain closed to the public.

Digital signs placed near intersections reminded residents and visitors alike of the complete beach shutdown.

The city is also enforcing a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entertainment district.

“The reason we did this is to send a message out: spring break is over,” Gelber said on Sunday.

In addition, all sidewalk cafes are required to reduce their capacity by 50 percent or to a maximum of 50 persons, whichever is less.

Nevertheless, sizable crowds were out and about Monday night.

“I’m going to trust that they know a little bit more about it than I do, so I guess I’ll just trust that they’re making the right choices,” said a reveler.

A source said officials from multiple municipalities are planning to make an announcement regarding the matter at a news conference set for Tuesday in Miami Beach.

