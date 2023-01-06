MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten people have been injured in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, 7News sources said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant, located on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured an active scene outside the restaurant just after 10 p.m.

According to a law enforcement source, there are three different crime scenes, but it’s unknown where the other two are.

As of 10 p.m., Miami Gardens Police have not confirmed the number of victims.

Paramedics have airlifted four victims to Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured rescue crews wheeling one of the victims into the hospital on a stretcher.

It remains unclear how other victims were transported to area hospitals.

7News sources said one of the victims is listed in critical condition, but the other patients’ conditions are unknown.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident but have not provided further details about it or a possible gunman or gunmen, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.