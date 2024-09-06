MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been taken into custody following reports of a man spotted holding a rifle or handgun on the balcony of a condominium unit in South Beach, sources said.

Miami Beach Police said they responded to several reports of a man who was allegedly pointing a rifle outside of a unit at 1200 West Ave. in Miami Beach, just before 4 p.m., Friday.

As of 5 p.m., police negotiators were currently attempting to make contact with the man.

SB traffic on West Ave from 11 St – 13 St is closed due to police activity. WB is restricted on 11 St – 13 St from Alton Ct. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VYhlcjck9Y — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 6, 2024

Video from a Miami Beach Police drone shows officers looking at balcony by balcony to see if they could get any clues on where the man could be.

Just before 6:20 p.m., 7News sources said police have taken a man into custody.

A 7News crew spotted a man escorted into a police cruiser outside the condominium building.

Officers shut down traffic on West Avenue from 11th to 13th streets has been closed, while westbound traffic from Alton Court between 11th and 13th streets is restricted due to the police activity.

Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

