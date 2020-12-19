Source: Police arrest man linked to multiple package thefts in northern Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection with multiple package thefts across the northern part of Miami-Dade County, a 7News source said.

Area residents said the crook, identified as 25-year-old Taylor Isenhour, had been plucking packages from porches for days.

Friday night, he was caught and cuffed in Miami, according to a 7News source.

The source said Isenhour was located in a stolen Jeep Compass with packages inside.

North Miami Police confirmed an arrest has taken place but did not identify the suspect.

“I’m glad he’s caught,” said North Miami resident Wesley Ader.

Ader lives in a neighborhood that has seen one package theft after another caught on camera.

Surveillance video captured Isenhour swiping a package from a North Miami home along Northeast 122nd Street, Thursday.

The footage showed a large tattoo of a marijuana leaf near the thief’s right shoulder, as well as a gun tattoo close to his elbow.

“He didn’t put a mask on, a hat, a hoodie, nothing,” said Ader. “It’s like he wanted to be caught.”

Neighbors certainly wanted him caught, and that’s why they began sharing videos of package thefts on the Neighbors App for Ring cam videos.

The same man in a dark Jeep Compass is seen multiple times stealing packages in North Miami, Miami Shores, El Portal and Northeast Miami-Dade. Each time, Isenhour gave cameras a clear shot of his face and his arms.

“I saw his tattoos, with a tank top, and it looks like he had gold teeth or something,” said Ader.

A distinct description with video to back it up helped police make an arrest.

“Thank God he didn’t steal from us, but I’m glad other people have this stuff installed, because if not, he probably would have never gotten caught,” said Ader.

Isenhour is facing a long list of charges, including several counts of petit theft, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

