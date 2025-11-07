SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to a 7News source.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the area of a warehouse near Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue just before 4 p.m., Friday afternoon.

Several cruisers swarmed the area, shutting down the surrounding streets.

The investigation appeared to center around a green Ford Mustang that was covered and parked outside of the warehouse.

One suspect is reportedly deceased and another was detained. It’s unclear how they were involved in the shooting.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if it was part of an active investigation.

7Skyforce captured paramedics being escorted by police heading toward HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. The deputy’s condition is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

