MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man working security at a South Beach nightclub was shot and killed outside of the business overnight, a 7News source said.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the shooting in front of Exchange South Beach, located at 1532 Washington Ave., just before 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

According to a 7News source, the security team member was “executed.” The source said the gunman approached the bouncer on the sidewalk as the victim was talking to a coworker and shot him at close range, then continued firing after the victim dropped to the ground.

Witnesses who spoke with 7News described a chaotic scene.

“Well, we heard shots, and that was it, and all of a sudden, people started running,” said a man.

“Very worrying for us who work right around here,” said a woman.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and they began administering CPR until Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence and the 1500 block of Washington Avenue cordoned with crime scene tape as officers combed for clues. The street has since reopened to traffic.

Police have not corroborated the account of the incident from 7News’ source, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

