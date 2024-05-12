MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man working security at a South Beach nightclub was shot and killed outside of the business overnight, a 7News source said.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the shooting in front of Exchange South Beach, located at 1532 Washington Ave., just before 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

According to a 7News source, the security team member was “executed.” The source said the gunman approached the bouncer on the sidewalk as the victim was talking to a coworker and shot him at close range, then continued firing after the victim dropped to the ground.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene.

“Well, we heard shots, and that was it, and all of a sudden, people started running,” said Eddie Fuller.

“Someone killed one security guy,” said Nicolea Lazai, who was nearby at the time of the incident.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and they began administering CPR until Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Exchange’s manager told 7News that the gunman was a patron who got kicked out of the club and returned to shoot the bouncer.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence and the 1500 block of Washington Avenue cordoned off with crime scene tape as officers combed for clues. Several evidence markers and towels were seen on the sidewalk where the shooting happened.

People in the area at the time were left uneasy by the burst of gunfire.

“Very worrying for us who work right around here,” said Maria Hernandez.

Some city commissioners said this kind of violence is hurting the city, and they believe it’s mostly happening at nightclubs.

“The fact that this would happen on our watch, on Mother’s Day, this is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine, “and we don’t plan on paying this lip service, we plan on putting action behind this.”

“I actually have an item working its way through a committee to prevent any future nightclubs from opening up in Miami Beach,” said Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez.

Suarez said this step could prevent tragedies like this one.

“I think it’s time Miami Beach recognizes that we’ve matured as a city, and we no longer need the nightlife of the past to brand ourselves as Miami Beach,” he said.

Exchange’s manager said the club will remain closed Sunday night.

Police have not corroborated the account of the incident from 7News’ source, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

