MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one of five officers will face criminal charges in connection with a tough takedown in Miami Beach, according to a source.

The incident happened at the Royal Palm Hotel on Collins Avenue.

A man on a scooter refused to stop for police, bailed out and wound up in the lobby of that hotel. He was arrested.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Khalid Vaughn, who recorded the commotion.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements believes excessive force was used in both arrests.

