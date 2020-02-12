Sons of mother killed in South Miami-Dade hit-and-run plead for information

MIAMI (WSVN) - The three sons of a woman who, police said, was struck and killed in South Miami-Dade by a driver who fled the scene are appealing to the public for help.

Christopher and Jonathan Berrios spoke to reporters alongside their younger brother, Wednesday afternoon. They are in mourning nearly two weeks after the crash that took the life of their mother, Jeanette Berrios.

Christopher said there’s a specific time of day when he misses his mother the most.

“Probably like in the evening times, ’cause I know I’ll get off of work, and that’s when I would think about her and give her a call, see what she’s making for dinner or whatnot and just go over and go see her,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police said they still do not have any leads, so loved ones are hoping the public can help detectives find the driver responsible.

According to investigators, Jeanette was hit by a car as she walked home from work in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

Police said the fatal crash happened along Southwest 304th Street, near U.S. 1, right outside the family’s home.

Detectives said whoever hit the victim took off.

Jonathan said he went outside the home because he became worried that she had not returned yet, and that’s when he saw the emergency lights.

“I went to the guy next to me, and I told him, ‘Can you ask for me what’s going on?’ He went to the cop, and he told him,” said Jonathan. “Cop came to me and asked me what my name was, and I told him, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s your mom underneath there,’ and I broke down.”

The brothers said they’re still coming to terms with what happened, and the lack of information on who caused it all is not making things easier.

“We’re just frustrated already. It’s been too long already. It’s going on two weeks, and there’s no answers, no way of giving us anything,” said Christopher. “All we have is just thoughts in our mind. Every day we go to bed, it’s just hard.”

Police have since put out a flyer about the crash. They are looking for a dark colored, possibly burgundy or maroon car, and are offering a $3,000 reward for information from the public that helps lead to an arrest.

While police look for that car, Jeanette’s children continue to look for closure, hoping that killer is taken off the streets.

“Who knows if she was trying to breathe for her life and just left her like that, like she was a raccoon or roadkill,” said Christopher.

“It’s not fair. What if he lost a family member? It’s just not right,” said Jonathan.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

