SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Anthony, the son of 68-year-old Kenneth Pirraglia said his father was a great man after finding out that he died in an efficiency garage fire early Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out in the garage of a one-story home located near 143rd Court and 158th Street in the Richmond West area. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 3:45 a.m. after reports of flames visible from the structure. When fire crews arrived, they encountered a significant blaze emanating from the garage turned living space for a tenant.

Neighbors said they heard a loud noise in the middle of the night before firefighters arrived. Video showed smoke billowing out of the roof of the house.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Battalion Joseph Waters spoke to 7News regarding the death in this incident.

“Upon a quick search, they did a find one victim. Unfortunately, who passed. They precede to put the fire out and did a search on the rest of the house and there were no other victims found,” he said.

When Anthony arrived at the scene, he identified his father as the man who lost his life due to the fire. Anthony shared the efficiency garage with his father for the past five years and said he is now homeless as a result of the blaze.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world,” said Anthony in tears when asked about losing his father. “They wouldn’t tell me over the phone if he was OK and I kept asking, ‘Is my father OK?’ They gave me no answer.”

Chief Battalion Waters mentioned that firefighters worked to make sure the house wouldn’t be a total loss.

Investigators are currently on site to determine the cause of the fire and to asses any damages to the rest of the house. Miami-Dade Police Department officers were also on the scene as the investigation continues.

