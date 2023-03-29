MIAMI (WSVN) - The son of a South Florida celebrity is now behind bars.

Luther Roderick Campbell, who is the son of famous rap artist Uncle Luke, appeared before a judge, Wednesday.

Campbell is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.

According to police, at around 7 p.m. Monday, Campbell was armed with a knife and walked up to two women, telling them, “What did you say?”

The incident happened on South Beach, near the famous Big Pink restaurant.

The women were behind a car and had something blocking them from Campbell.

Campbell eventually ran away with that knife where police caught up with him at a Walgreens at Fifth and Jefferson.

At that point, officers attempted to subdue Campbell, but he ran off. He was eventually arrested.

Campbell’s bond was set at $6,000.

He remains in jail as he waits to go in front of a judge Thursday.

Once Campbell bonds out, he is ordered to stay away from the women he confronted.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.